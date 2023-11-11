This monthʻs Hawaiian music series features Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble

The Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble. (PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation)

The Hawaiian Music Series of November will take place on Nov. 30, featuring a performance from the Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble.

This free event will take place at 6 p.m. at Hale Ho’ike’ike at the Bailey House Museum in Wailuku.

The Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble is a group of students from the

Kamehameha Schools Maui, committed to learning, performing and embracing the Hawaiian

culture through music and dance.

This ensemble has a rich choral tradition, and its students practice at least two or three times each week before and after school. Auditions are held at the beginning of each school year for students of all grades.

As stated in the mission section of their website, this club aims to provide interested and qualified students an opportunity to practice, demonstrate and share their Hawaiian culture through mele, hula, and oli. Students learn an extensive repertoire of Hawaiian songs, dance and chant.

Students will often be official representatives of Kamehameha Schools Maui in the community by performing at special events, blessings, and dedications.

This free concert has been a tradition for 15 years, held on the last Thursday of every month and made possible by Lahaina Restoration Foundation with the support from the Maui County Office of Economic Development.

The special location of this month is kindly provided by Maui Historical Society.

The public is encouraged to bring blankets, mats, and low-back beach chairs to enjoy the music on the lawn. Free parking is available onsite.

For more information, visit: https://lahainarestoration.org/calendar/