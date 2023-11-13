Brush fire forces closure of Maui Veteranʻs Highway

(3:25 p.m., 3:06 p.m., Nov. 13, 2023)

Maui fire crews remain on the scene of a brush fire that has forced the closure of the Maui Veterans Highway between Kīhei and Puʻunēnē. The highway is closed from North Kīhei Road to Hansen Road. The road closure went into effect at around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

Air and ground assets were dispatched to fight the brush fire including heavy equipment dozers from Mahi Pono that are being used to cut fire breaks.

A wind advisory is currently in effect and has been extended for portions of Maui through 6 p.m. Tuesday. The forecast had called for easterly trade winds of 15 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph. Winds are expected to shift to the northeast tonight.

At around 3:24 p.m, crews were being positioned to conduct mop-up operations along the highway near the Maui Raceway Park towards the Maui Humane Society.

Motorists tell us traffic if backed up along alternate routes.

(2:40 p.m., Nov. 13, 2023)

Maui Veterans Highway is closed from North Kīhei Road to Hansen Road due to a brush fire. The road closure notice went into effect at around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. There are no evacuation notices in effect at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.