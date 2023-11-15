Mandatory need for water conservation lifted for South Maui

Water conservation lifted.

After two well pumps were repaired, the mandatory need to conserve water in South Maui has been lifted today, according to a County of Maui Department of Water Supply announcement.

The department on Nov. 9 said mandatory water conservation was needed for hotels, resorts and other businesses, along with visitors and residents, of South Maui. South Maui comprises Kīhei, Wailea and Mākena.

At the time, high water demand of 13 million gallons daily was pushing operational capacity of equipment, which led to the mechanical failure of two well pumps. The pumps have since been restored and they are fully operational, the department said today.

The department continues to encourage water conservation during drought. According to the US Drought Monitor, the entire County of Maui is under moderate to extreme drought.