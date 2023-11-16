CPB introduces Meals 4 Maui initiative for the holidays

Chef Hui / Meals 4 Maui / Central Pacific Bank.

Central Pacific Bank announced a new initiative called Meals 4 Maui, which partners with Chef Hui to provide locally sourced nutritious meals to residents impacted by the Maui wildfires, while supporting local small businesses and farmers.

Meals 4 Maui also hopes to spread warmth and hope during the holidays sending the message that together, a positive difference can be made in people’s lives.

“The holidays will certainly feel different for the many who lost homes or their livelihood and we want to provide the meals as a show of support to let people know they continue to be in our hearts and minds,” said CPB Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Brandt Farias. “CPB is happy to team up with Chef Hui, a coalition of local chefs and food service providers, to deliver healthy holiday meals to our friends and neighbors who continue to feel the effects of the devastating wildfires.”

“A donation of $32 feeds a family of four a nourishing, chef-driven meal made of locally sourced ingredients, meaning your dollar is supporting three communities on Maui – local farmers, local restaurants, and displaced residents,” said Amanda Noguchi, Chef Hui. “This impactful program keeps farmers farming, chefs cooking and communities fed.”

People are encouraged to help the cause by making a donation to Meals 4 Maui at any Central Pacific Bank branch or online by visiting cpb.bank/meals-4-maui from Nov. 15 through Dec. 15, 2023.

100% of your donation will go directly to Chef Hui, which will buy ingredients and supplies needed to make holiday meals specially prepared by locally owned and operated Maui restaurants and chefs. To further support the cause, Central Pacific Bank will match every dollar collected up to a total donation of $25,000.