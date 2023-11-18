Kula Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting moves to Tuesdays

The first Kula Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting drew about 30 residents on Nov. 16, 2023. PC: County of Maui.

At the request of Upcountry residents attending the first Kula Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting this Thursday, the day for the weekly meetings will move to Tuesdays with the same time and location, Mayor Bissen announced.

The weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings for Kula residents impacted by the August wildfires will now be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Kula Elementary School cafeteria.

The meetings will continue weekly as debris cleanup progresses; sessions will cover progress, schedule and common community questions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Facilitated by the mayor, the meeting will hold representatives from county, state and federal agencies who will be available to answer questions and offer informational materials.

The Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings will be live-streamed and archived on the County of Maui Facebook page.

Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings for Lahaina residents began Nov. 8, 2023, and are held weekly at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Lahaina Civic Center.