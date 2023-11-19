Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center hosts holiday shopping event supporting Maui artists

Shoppers can find Maui-made ceramics, textiles, jewelry, keiki items, home goods, bath and body products, ornaments, and other one-of-a-kind gifts with sales supporting Maui artists and craftspeople. (PC: Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center)

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center’s annual Hui Holidays shopping event returns from Nov. 17 through Dec. 23, featuring over 100 local artists and vendors.

Shoppers can find Maui-made ceramics, textiles, jewelry, keiki items, home goods, bath and body products, ornaments, and other one-of-a-kind gifts with sales supporting Maui artists and craftspeople.

“As the past few months have hit many small businesses and artists particularly hard, we’re thrilled to be able to highlight and support our community of local artists and vendors this holiday season,” shared Anne-Marie Forsythe, Hui No‘eau executive director.

Hui Holidays events:

Hui Holidays First Night on Nov. 30 from 5–8 p.m. Guests can sip, sample, and shop to spirited music while surrounded by the decorated Kaluanui estate. Exclusive First Night pop-up vendors will glitter the Hui’s Courtyard in a winter wonderland of local and handmade items for everyone on the list. Tickets are $45 plus tax and are available at huinoeau.com/art-events.

Hui Holidays Santa’s Workshop on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit with Santa from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and enjoy free keiki art activities, live music by Jordan Soon, an exclusive ceramics studio sale, and more. This event is free and open to the public.

Hui Holiday Bubble Party from Nov. 20 to Dec. 20. Book a private Hui Holiday experience with up to 20 guests. Guests can enjoy their holiday shopping in style as they enjoy appetizers, beverages, and spirited music. To schedule, contact Chelsea Scheffer at [email protected] or 808.572.6560 x26.

Hui Holidays is open at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center in Makawao from Nov. 17 through

Dec. 23, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission.

To learn more about Hui Holidays visit huinoeau.com/art-events.