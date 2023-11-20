Lele Aloha announces Hoʻūlu Lahaina Unity Gathering for Lahaina, Jan. 20



















Lele Aloha, a nonprofit organization founded by Lahaina resident Archie Kalepa in the aftermath of the Lahaina fires, has announced an upcoming unity gathering for Maui.

The Hoʻūlu Lahaina Unity Gathering aims to bring the community together in a show of support for those affected by the fires. The group is also calling on the waʻa (canoe) community across Hawaiʻi to join this effort.

“We need to come together all of Hawaiʻi. We have the opportunity to rebuild Lahaina in a pono way,” said Kalepa. “Lahaina will take the lead but we need everyone’s support.”

The gathering will include a Unity Walk, giving participants an opportunity to come together and contribute to the collective healing and Lahaina recovery process, according to organizers.

Registration for the Hoʻūlu Lahaina Unity Gathering is now open at www.lelealoha.org, where interested participants can find updates and logistics information. The Unity Walk will begin promptly at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, starting at the bypass above Keawe Street and concluding at Launiupoko Beach.

The walk will be followed by a family-friendly program and lunch at Launiupoko Beach to foster a sense of community and togetherness. Organizers say this aligns with Lele Aloha’s mission to honor Hawaiʻi’s rich genealogy, to love and protect natural resources, and community regeneration beginning with Lahaina.

“This event extends a call to the State of Hawaii and the world, urging them to support Lahaina’s progress and recovery. It is an opportunity for individuals to demonstrate solidarity and contribute to the well-being of the Lahaina community,” according to the announcement.