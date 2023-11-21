Hawai‘i Vacation Condos by Outrigger taps two new GMs for resorts on Maui and Kauaʻi

Henry “Hap” Judd (left); and Jordan Whitmire (right). PC: Outrigger

Hawai‘i Vacation Condos by Outrigger has named Henry “Hap” Judd as general manager of Nāpili Shores Maui; and Jordan Whitmire as general manager of both Waipouli Beach Resort & Spa Kauaʻi, and Lae Nani Resort Kauaʻi.

Judd and Whitmire will each work to ensure the smooth operation of their respective resorts and the satisfaction of owners and guests. In the GM role, they will collaborate with various boards of directors and rental advisory committees while actively promoting the properties.

Judd was most recently a facilities manager at Aston at the Maui Banyan and before that, he was maintenance manager at Lahaina Shores Beach Resort. Familiar with Outrigger, Judd was administrative manager at Kāʻanapali Maui at the Eldorado by Outrigger.

“We are delighted to welcome Hap back to our team in the role of general manager,” said Carly Clement, vice president operations – Hawai‘i Vacation Condos by Outrigger. “We feel that his extensive industry expertise in the condominium sector and his familiarity with the Outrigger brand will significantly contribute to the satisfaction of our owners, hosts and guests.”

Whitmire brings operational expertise from more than 16 years at Chick-Fil-A where he most recently was executive director of talent recruiting, employee retention and drive-thru.

“Jordan’s years of operational experience bodes well for our Kaua‘i properties,” said Clement. “I have full confidence that, under his leadership, our condominium owners and guests will experience success and guest expectations will be exceeded under his watch.”

Hawai‘i Vacation Condos by Outrigger is part of Outrigger Hospitality Group’s multi-branded portfolio offering the most comprehensive full-service rental management program with units hand-picked as part of its collection on Maui, Hawai‘i Island, Kaua‘i and O‘ahu.