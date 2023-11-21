Search underway for missing swimmer off “Cliffhouse” area of Kapalua, Maui

Kapalua ocean search (11.20.23) PC: Maui Fire Department

An ocean search is underway for a missing swimmer off of the “Cliffhouse” area of Kapalua in West Maui.

Crews were called to the scene at 3:38 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in response to a report of a 42-year-old California man, who was washed out in rough conditions after jumping from the rocks into the ocean.

Crews inserted rescue swimmers and conducted searches by air and shoreline in an attempt to locate the swimmer, but the search was suspended on Monday evening due to darkness.

The search continued at first light this morning with the addition of SCUBA divers. As of 2 p.m. today, no signs of the missing swimmer have been found, according to Maui Fire Department officials.

Authorities described ocean conditions as “very rough” yesterday, and said today’s conditions are “slightly calmer.”

Units responding include: Engine 11, Engine 3, Ladder 3, Rescue 10, Air 1, Jet Skis 3 and 11 with the Ocean Safety division, and assistance from the US Coast Guard.

The search will continue throughout the day.