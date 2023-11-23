650 Thanksgiving meals served in partnership with UHMC and The Salvation Army

Thanksgiving event at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. (11.22.23) PC: Courtesy UH Maui College

An estimated 650 Thanksgiving meals were served on Wednesday under an annual community service partnership between the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College and The Salvation Army.

Volunteers fed members of the community, students, volunteers and UHMC employees during the lunchtime event held at UHMC’s Pā‘ina Building.

The menu included: Sous Vide Turkey with Gravy, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Ulu and Portuguese Sausage Stuffing, Candied Molokaʻi Sweet Potatoes with Apples and Pecans, Mediterranean Tomato and Cucumber Salad, Fresh Green Bean Casserole, and Pumpkin Cheesecake.

The Culinary Arts Department processed and cooked 30 turkeys, weighing 20-25 pounds each, for an estimated total of 650 pounds of poultry served.

Craig Omori, Culinary Arts Program Coordinator and Chef worked with a dozen student volunteers to prep in the days leading up to the event.

On Wednesday, there were 35-40 culinary students and six instructors contributing to the food preparation and plating.

The event was a one of several that The Salvation Army was involved with this year. The nonprofit delivered thousands of meals at various events spanning from Hanapēpē to Honokaʻa to help bridge the gap for those struggling to put food on their tables.