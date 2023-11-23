Maui Health holiday toy drive supports employees, families experiencing difficulties

Sage (age 8) and her family lost their home and all of their belongings to the Aug. 8 fire in Lahaina. She escaped with only one toy, her stuffed animal “Puppy”. Since receiving a ʻukulele during one of the distributions in September, she has put on nightly ʻukulele concerts for her family. PC: Maui Health

Maui Health’s Medical Staff Office is launching a special Holiday Toy Drive on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, to support the children and families of Maui Health’s employees and physicians affected by the recent wildfires on Maui, and other families who have faced challenges this year.

Donations will be accepted at Maui Memorial Medical Center’s circular driveway, adjacent to the main lobby entrance, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In the aftermath of the fires, numerous families in our hospital community have lost their homes and belongings, making this holiday season especially tough. The toy drive looks to rally the community’s support to bring joy and comfort to these resilient families during these difficult times.

The toy drive aims to collect a variety of new, unwrapped toys suitable for children of all ages. Requested toys include Barbie and other dolls, action figures, books (fiction and nonfiction), toy trucks and cars, stuffed animals, playing cards, paint and drawing sets, jewelry, nail and craft sets, board games, crayons and coloring books, bikes and helmets, skateboards, Legos, puzzles, Squishmallows, and teething toys. Additionally, for older children, donations are also being sought for hair tools, headphones, bath sets and beauty products, and outdoor sports equipment. Gift cards will also be accepted.

“We encourage community members to embrace the spirit of giving during the Black Friday weekend by considering the toy drive when shopping for loved ones,” said Tina Chauvin, Director of Medical Staff Services at Maui Health. “Your generosity can make a significant difference in brightening the holidays for those who have faced adversity.”

This is the second toy drive hosted by Maui Health’s medical staff this year. The first was held in August and the outpouring of support resulted in hundreds of toys being delivered to families impacted by the fires. Additionally since August, together with ʻUkulele Project Hawaiʻi, Maui Health has distributed over 250 ʻukuleles to Maui’s keiki in need.

For more information or to coordinate large donations, contact Tina Chauvin at [email protected] or 808-442-5064.