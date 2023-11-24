Maui News

High surf advisory for Maui until 6 a.m. Saturday

November 24, 2023, 11:47 AM HST
The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Surf of 40 to 50 feet on Friday morning was forecast, dropping to 20 to 25 feet early Saturday.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency said to expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways.

Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches. Large breaking waves and strong currents will impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling dangerous.

Comments

