Search suspended for missing California man who was washed out to sea in Kapalua

The Maui Fire Department suspended search operations for a swimmer reported missing on Nov. 20 in the area of the “cliff house” in Kapalua.

The search was suspended at dark on Thanksgiving. If new information develops, or any potential sighting is made, operations will resume.

The search began when crews were called to the scene at 3:38 p.m. on Monday in response to a report of a 42-year-old man from California who was washed out to sea in rough conditions after jumping from the rocks into the ocean.

“We would like to offer our condolences to the ʻohana of the missing, and offer our thanks

to the United States Coast Guard for their assistance with the search,” the fire department said in a news release.

