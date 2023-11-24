Subaru Hawaiʻi’s ‘Share the Love’ Event benefits Maui Community











Subaru Hawaiʻi will donate $250 to a local nonprofit for every Subaru purchased in Hawaiʻi during the companyʻs 12th annual Share the Love event.

The promotion runs Nov. 1 through Dec. 31. Funds from the program will be evenly distributed to three local nonprofits, with each nonprofit eligible for up to $15,000 in donations.

These organizations were selected for their alignment with Subaru Hawaiʻi’s Love Promises, areas that the brand is committed to making a difference in: Pets along with Helping and Caring for people in need.

Maui Humane Society rescues and shelters animals, including those affected by the wildfire, through emergency veterinary care, temporary housing and facilitating reunions.

rescues and shelters animals, including those affected by the wildfire, through emergency veterinary care, temporary housing and facilitating reunions. Maui Food Bank helps the hungry in Maui County by collecting and distributing food across multiple sites through community partnerships.

helps the hungry in Maui County by collecting and distributing food across multiple sites through community partnerships. Make-a-Wish Hawaiʻi creates life-changing wishes for keiki across the state who are fighting critical illnesses.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It was only right that we dedicated the majority of proceeds from this year’s Share the Love event to the Maui community,” said Lance Ichimura, senior vice president of Subaru Hawaiʻi. “Many of our friends and families were directly affected by the wildfires. It’s important to us to help in any way we can.”

Paula Fuga will return as this year’s brand ambassador with her song “Parachute” serving as a special dedication to home, community and caring for ʻohana.

Over the past eleven years, Subaru Hawaiʻi has donated over $365,000 to local nonprofits through the Share the Love Event.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit subaruhawaii.com/sharethelove.