Art Maui hosting small artworks show in Wailea and Kaʻanapali

Art Maui is holding its first 12”x12” small artworks show: “One Foot Forward: Selections from Maui County Artists.”

The show is in partnership with Martin & MacArthur, located at The Shops at Wailea and the Whalers Village in Kaʻanapali.

Art Maui is holding its first small arts show in Wailea and Kaʻanapali. PC: Maui Arts

The openings, with jazz performed, are on Dec. 2 in Wailea and Dec. 9 in Kaʻanapali, both from 5 to 9 p.m.

More than 300 artworks, including paintings, pottery, jewelry and unique art will be on display from 150 plus artists.

A portion of the proceeds will support local artists and Art Maui’s mission to elevate Maui County artists, inspiring creativity and connectivity.

Art lovers worldwide can experience the show online at www.martinandmacarthur.com through the “One Foot Forward” portal.

Support has been provided by the Viewpoints Gallery in Makawao.

