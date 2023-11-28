Finals Day ready at The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro

Silva stakes her claim alongside Mauiʻs NoraLiotta, leading the women’s surge into the semifinals. Pictured: Luana Silva (BRA) held nothing back in her debut with the event’s best performance so far. Credit: © WSL / Heff

Action got back underway at The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro, a Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000, and more dominant performances from top-seeded competitors ensued. Men’s Round of 64, Heats 5 – 16, wrapped up debuts from the heavy-hitters before women got their Round of 24 and Quarterfinals completed in their entirety. Now, Finals Day awaits with a promising swell on the forecast on the horizon.

One of the North Shore’s standout competitors, Luana Silva (BRA), showcased her world-class capabilities and posted an excellent 8.00 (out of a possible 10) and event-best so far, 16.50 (out of a possible 20) heat total in her Quarterfinal debut. The former Championship Tour (CT) elite, Silva is set to take on the 2024 Challenger Series and displayed she hasn’t lost her hunger in the jersey heading into Finals Day.

“This is the place where I started surfing and I’ve grown up surfing here since I was five years old,” Silva told the World Surf League. “I think everyone else on the North Shore who was born and raised here grew up surfing Alii and Haleiwa so it’s just special. I have a really good crew here and it’s home, there’s no other place like it in the world.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 2 Nora Liotta (HAW) squared off with current No. 1 Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW), Isla Sexton (HAW), and Lucy Jarrard (ASM) in Quarterfinal, Heat 1. Liotta’s form went unmatched in her debut, accruing a 15.10 (out of a possible 20) heat total to start her Haleiwa run. Now, Maui’s own Liotta looks to hold firm and finish the season strong.

“It feels amazing to be able to just surf and have fun,” Liotta told the World Surf League. “The waves were really fun so I’m super excited. I guess I’m just surfing and got lucky with the priority rotation and got to pick the best waves. I haven’t that much fun in a heat in awhile.”

Eweleiula Wong (HAW) earned her way back into the Semifinals and is joined by Erin Brooks (CAN) after an impressive Quarterfinal, Heat 4 victory of her own to close out the day. Only eight women remain and await their Finals Day showing to determine a 2023 victor.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro Women’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Nora Liotta (HAW) 15.10 DEF. Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW) 11.50, Lucy Jarrard (ASM) 9.30, Isla Sexton (HAW) 7.65

HEAT 2: Eweleiula Wong (HAW) 9.90 DEF. Zoe McDougall (HAW) 7.50, Irie Fitzgerald (GUM) 3.50, Vaihitimahana Inso (HAW) 1.00

HEAT 3: Luana Silva (BRA) 16.50 DEF. Puamakamae DeSoto (HAW) 13.10, Emily Nishimoto (JPN) 7.10, Coco Hakikawa (HAW) 5.10

HEAT 4: Erin Brooks (CAN) 14.35 DEF. Moana Jones Wong (HAW) 11.10, Julie Nishimoto (JPN) 10.50, Coco Ho (HAW) 9.40

The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro Women’s Round of 24 Results:

HEAT 1: Isla Sexton (HAW) 9.75 DEF. Irie Fitzgerald (GUM) 5.20, Hope McCarren (CHN) 5.00

HEAT 2: Vaihitimahana Inso (HAW) 12.35 DEF. Lucy Jarrard (ASM) 12.25, Raquel Heckert (BRA) 7.75, Angelina Yossa (HAW) 4.70

HEAT 3: Coco Hakikawa (HAW) 8.10 DEF. Julie Nishimoto (JPN) 7.35, Brenice Alama (HAW) 6.25

HEAT 4: Coco Ho (HAW) 13.75 DEF. Emily Nishimoto (JPN) 10.40, Ellie Brown (HAW) 9.65

The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro Men’s Round of 64, Heats 5 – 16 Results:

HEAT 5: Mihimana Braye (FRA) 14.75 DEF. Makana Franzmann (HAW) 10.65, Legend Chandler (HAW) 10.50, Kalanoweo Desoto (HAW) 9.30

HEAT 6: Kai Martin (HAW) 7.10 DEF. Kala Willard (HAW) 5.50, Koa Smith (HAW) 5.30, Gavin Klein (HAW) 4.85

HEAT 7: Finn McGill (HAW) 14.00 DEF. Diesel Storm Butts (HAW) 7.50, Mauricio Lopes (BRA) 7.15, Billy Kemper (HAW)

HEAT 8: Barron Mamiya (HAW) 13.60 DEF. Eimeo Czermak (PYF) 11.25, Matteus Santos (HAW) 10.55, Makai McNamara (HAW) 8.35

HEAT 9: Jake Marshall (USA) 14.90 DEF. Sage Tutterow (HAW) 11.60, Kai Lenny (HAW) 10.50, Tereva David (PYF) 10.20

HEAT 10: Cody Young (HAW) 13.50 DEF. Jae Wood (HAW) 9.00, Levi Young (HAW) 8.45, Sheldon Paishon (HAW) 6.95

HEAT 11: Kai Paula (DEU) 10.35 DEF. Luke Swanson (HAW) 10.25, Luan Nogues (FRA) 9.85, Zachary Newton (HAW) 5.25

HEAT 12: Mason Ho (HAW) 12.25 DEF. Isaiah Moniz (HAW) 8.25, Steve Roberson (HAW) 8.00, Justin Roberson (HAW) 4.40

HEAT 13: Joshua Moniz (HAW) 14.85 DEF. Nalu Deodato (HAW) 12.75, Alex Smith (HAW) 10.65, Dusty Payne (HAW) 6.30

HEAT 14: Torrey Meister (HAW) 13.10 DEF. Robert Grilho (HAW) 10.90, Logan Bediamol (HAW) 9.95, Koa Rothman (HAW) 7.60

HEAT 15: Brodi Sale (HAW) 12.00 DEF. Cole Alves (HAW) 9.00, Noah Beschen (HAW) 8.85, Love Hodel (HAW) 6.50

HEAT 16: Eli Hanneman (HAW) 13.40 DEF. Cody Robinson (AUS) 12.15, Liam Wilson (HAW) 10.20, Koalaukani Ramos-Saunders (HAW) 6.05