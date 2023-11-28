Red Hill Water Initiative group to unveil final report today

Senator Hirono and Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Tour Red Hill as part of week-long Congressional Delegation Trip highlighting Hawaiʻi’s strategic importance to the US military in April of 2022. File PC: Office of US Sen. Mazie Hirono.

The Red Hill Water Initiative (WAI) group is set to unveil its final report today, which calls for aquifer remediation and an integrated approach to resolving the Red Hill water crisis.

Red Hill WAI was formed after State and City Leaders signed a joint declaration on May 8, 2023, signifying a shared commitment to preserving access to safe, pure water. The signed statement represents collaborative action across all governmental levels and agencies.

Over the past six months, involved parties met monthly to formulate a plan that achieves the shared goal of ensuring clean water for the future. The plan is intended to serve as both a blueprint and a living document, outlining the necessary steps to clean up Red Hill and remediate the aquifer.

The report will be released during a press conference set for 11 a.m. today at the Hawai’i State Capitol. Among those in attendance will be: Governor Josh Green, M.D., House Speaker Scott K. Saiki, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters, Honolulu Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernest Y. W. Lau, P.E., Board of Land and Natural Resources Chair Dawn N.S. Chang, and University of Hawaiʻi System Vice President for Research and Innovation Vassilis Syrmos.