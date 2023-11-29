World Surf League’s One Ocean Initiative: Protecting marine ecosystems, fostering community involvement

Today, the World Surf League’s One Ocean Initiative released its 2023 Annual Purpose & Impact Report, which highlights the significant strides made in safeguarding surf ecosystems, fostering community involvement and protecting the planet.

During the 2023 Championship Tour season, One Ocean partnered with local communities, Indigenous and First Nations peoples, surfers and a coalition of more than 100 organizations to host 16 local impact projects and activations.











This season the achievements included:

45,374 hectares of land protected or restored, including the protection of surf ecosystems in Hawaiʻi, Australia and Brazil and long-term reforestation projects in Uruguay through the surf league’s carbon offset portfolio

100,000 corals planted through efforts with Coral Gardeners

2 tons of plastic removed through river intervention projects in Latin America

1,635 volunteers engaged across all One Ocean activations

3,041 youths educated on cultural and environmental stewardship

Once Ocean received six awards in sports sustainability, including the esteemed Leaders In Sport Sustainability Category Award and the Green Sports Alliance Waste Champion Award.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The surf league’s PURE Grant Program, now in its third year, supported 16 initiatives that included purchasing a compost machine for the North Shore of Hawaiʻi; deploying seeded kelp lines in Portugal; facilitating plastic removal from rivers in El Salvador; and planting a coral nursery in Tahiti.

The program’s emphasis on inclusion and collaboration has significantly involved indigenous and first nations communities and has established partnerships with organizations such as Native Like Water.

“As we reflect on our accomplishments, we remain steadfast in our commitment that sustainability is not just a goal; it is a way of life,” said Emily Hofer, the World Surf League’s Chief People and Purpose Officer. “Together, we can create a positive impact that extends far beyond the shoreline.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Looking toward the future, the initiative has committed to continual community engagement with each Championship Tour stop in 2024, and ongoing support for local impact projects via the PURE Grant Program.

One Ocean is supported by global commercial partners SHISEIDO, YETI, and AB InBev; regional partners, Mananalu Water and Hydralyte; and surf league’s PURE grantees and One Ocean coalition partners.

The World Surf League encourages individuals who are keen to learn more about these significant endeavors to view the full Purpose & Impact Report and visit worldsurfleague.com/wsloneocean for additional information and resources, fostering a global community dedicated to protecting and celebrating our One Ocean.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit worldsurfleague.com/wsloneocean. To watch a video about the global impact, click here.