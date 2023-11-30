Kahului Public Library reopens Dec. 5

Kahului Library. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The Kahului Public Library will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 at 12 noon to provide limited services and access to materials. Patrons can browse and borrow, pick up holds, return materials, use the library’s wi-fi, public computers, printer and copier.

The Kahului Public Library closed in August 2020 to replace the air-conditioning system and make various interior improvements including the installation of energy efficient lighting and new ceiling panels throughout the building. Delays during the pandemic involving manufacturing and supply chain issues and the loss of critical staff hindered HSPLS’ ability to complete interior renovations prior to reopening.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome our loyal patrons back to this library and thank them for their patience through the COVID-19 pandemic, state staffing shortages, and supply chain issues, all of which contributed to the delayed reopening,” said Stacey A. Aldrich, State Librarian. “Although we were hoping to complete renovations before reopening to the public, the loss of the Lahaina Public Library in the terrible August fires prompted us to restore service in Kahului as quickly as possible,” she added.

The library will continue to undergo necessary building renovations. For health and safety reasons, some areas of the library will not be immediately accessible.

“We remain fully committed to finishing the interior improvements for the Maui community,” Aldrich said.

The Kahului Public Library is located at 90 School Street, near the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. The library’s public service hours will be:

Tuesday 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Monday Closed

In addition to in-person services, the HSPLS digital doors are always open at librarieshawaii.org. With just a library card, you can download ebooks, stream movies, learn a language, read The New York Times and more.