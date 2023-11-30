Preparation for kona low: West Maui sewer customers asked to reduce flow

West Maui sewer map. PC: County of Maui / Esri, HERE, Garmin, SafeGraph, GeoTechnologies, Inc, METI/NASA, USGS, EPA, US Census Bureau, USDA | Esri, HERE, Garmin, SafeGraph, GeoTechnologies, Inc, METI/NASA, USGS, EPA, US Census Bureau, USDA

County of Maui Department of Environmental Management Wastewater Reclamation Division has prepared its systems and staff for the kona low and its possible impacts, and the department is asking for West Maui sewer customer participation to reduce the volume in the county sewer collection system should the area flood due to severe rainfall.

Because the county is expecting more than normal stormwater in the wastewater system, where damage assessment is still pending completion, the division requests residents and properties within and near the burn zone to limit water usage during times of heavy rain and flooding through Saturday.

Specifically, Lahaina customers within and near the burn zone are asked to reduce toilet flushing, bathing, washing clothes and cleaning dishes. Doing so will safeguard the system against potential sewage spills.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wastewater Reclamation Division preparations include plugging some collection systems in the fire-damaged area of Lahaina to limit flows to the wastewater treatment facility, which could contain toxic debris; having backup power for operating pump stations; and preparing to sample influent/effluent received in county Lahaina systems and treatment facility.

For a map of County of Maui Lahaina sewer service status following the August fire, visit www.mauirecovers.org.

West Maui sewer map. PC: County of Maui

National Weather Service reports that moist and humid conditions with southerly winds will persist into the weekend due to a kona low located west of the islands. Maui County remains under Flood Watch through Thursday afternoon, with the potential for rain and thunderstorms anticipated through Saturday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The public is encouraged to stay informed through credible sources such as the National Weather Service, the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency, and the Maui Emergency Management Agency.

For more information, call the Wastewater Division at 808-270-7417.