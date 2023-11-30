Maui News

Tarmac accident involving aircraft and ground equipment at Kahului Airport

By Wendy Osher
 November 30, 2023, 7:43 AM HST
* Updated November 30, 7:45 AM
Aircraft vs ground equipment at Kahului Airport. (11.30.23) PC: Ryan Morrison

Emergency crews responded to a tarmac accident involving an aircraft and a piece of ground equipment on the tarmac at Kahului Airport this morning. Marvin Moniz, Airports District Manager, DOT Airports Division on Maui tells Maui Now that one employee was transported to the hospital.

Passengers aboard the Hawaiian Airlines flight are being accommodated on later flights according to transportation officials.

The incident was reported before 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Kahului Airport firefighters and an AMR ambulance responded to the scene.

Aircraft vs ground equipment at Kahului Airport. (11.30.23) PC: Ryan Morrison

