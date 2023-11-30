West Maui debris mitigation tools prove helpful during recent rains

BMPs in Lahaina. (11.30.23) PC: County of Maui

Multiple County of Maui crews and contractors worked to mitigate impacts from a kona low, that brought flooding to East Maui and light rain to the burn zone in West Maui.

Rain gages monitored by the National Weather Service at Lahainaluna and Lahaina Portable recorded 0.32 inches and 0.27 inches, respectively, over a 24 hour period ending at 1 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2023.

In the West Maui burn zone, ash and debris left by the August fires posed a concern for county, state and federal partners who worked ahead of the kona low to implement best management practices and deploy flood mitigation tools.

Tools used to trap ash and debris and filter out potential contaminants before they entered the storm drain system proved helpful, according to the Department of Public Works.

Multiple crews and contractors worked to clean debris where it accumulated and adjusted as needed in anticipation of subsequent rains, according to a County of Maui update.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. on Friday for all of the main Hawaiian Islands.

The public is encouraged to stay informed through credible sources such as NWS and Maui Emergency Management Agency. The public is also urged to take the necessary steps to be prepared, including having an emergency kit with essential items.