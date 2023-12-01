HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union launches 2024 student scholarship applications

HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union (HawaiiUSA), Hawaiʻi’s largest credit union, launches its scholarship application period today for high school and college students.

This year, HawaiiUSA is awarding two additional scholarships for a total of 22 scholarships at $2,000 each, making the total amount of scholarship money to be distributed $44,000. Fourteen scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school seniors planning to attend any two- or four-year accredited institution of higher learning, and eight scholarships will be awarded to undergraduate or graduate students currently attending an accredited institution of higher learning.

Applications will be accepted from today through Feb. 10, 2024.

“We know that when a student receives an academic scholarship, they gain more confidence in their ability to succeed,” said Greg Young, CEO of HawaiiUSA. “HawaiiUSA has always believed in funding educational goals for Hawaii’s young people because it is an investment for a stronger and resilient future for our state when the next generation succeeds.”

“The additional scholarship award this year is a testament to HawaiiUSA’s commitment in providing educational opportunities for our members,” said HawaiiUSA’s Scholarship Committee co-chairs, Jean Miyahira and Roberta Mayor. “Qualified students considering post-secondary education should complete the scholarship application which is available on HawaiiUSA’s website.”

Since 1990, HawaiiUSA’s scholarship program has supported our graduating high school and post-secondary members.

This year’s scholarships will be awarded for the 2024-2025 academic school year based on academic standing, leadership, honors and awards, school and community service, merit, recommendations, financial need, and HawaiiUSA membership.

Awardees will be notified on or about April 12, 2024. For more information about HawaiiUSA FCU scholarships or to apply visit hawaiiusafcu.com/scholarship.