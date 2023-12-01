Maui News

Kona low brings continued threat of rain, Flash Flood Watch continues

December 1, 2023, 5:12 AM HST
Satellite imagery. Sandwich RGB – 14:30 UTC (12.1.23) PC: NOAA/NWS

A kona low west of the islands will bring a continued threat for heavy rain and flooding along with isolated thunderstorms today, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS reports that conditions will gradually improve over the weekend with stable trade wind weather expected for the first half of next week.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through this afternoon for Maui, Molokai, Lānaʻi, Kahoʻolawe and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi.

The public is encouraged to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

