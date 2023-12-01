Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 02, 2023

December 1, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight

                            chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:02 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            thunderstorms with isolated showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 06:19 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will continue its gradual decline through Saturday. A new moderate sized, longer period swell is expected to fill in late Saturday, peaking near advisory levels Sunday, and then slowly subside Monday. A reinforcing north-northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday night and could raise surf well above advisory levels and approach warning levels Tuesday and Wednesday. Background south swells will maintain small surf along exposed shorelines. The trade wind swell will increase surf along east facing shores next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments