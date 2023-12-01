Maui Surf Forecast for December 02, 2023

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:02 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

thunderstorms with isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 06:19 AM HST. Sunrise 6:46 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will continue its gradual decline through Saturday. A new moderate sized, longer period swell is expected to fill in late Saturday, peaking near advisory levels Sunday, and then slowly subside Monday. A reinforcing north-northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday night and could raise surf well above advisory levels and approach warning levels Tuesday and Wednesday. Background south swells will maintain small surf along exposed shorelines. The trade wind swell will increase surf along east facing shores next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.