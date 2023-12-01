Operation HOPE continues to support families, businesses affected by Maui wildfires

The national nonprofit Operation HOPE today reported the impacts of its efforts through ReStore Maui HOPE to provide assistance to individuals, small businesses and communities affected by the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires.

The disaster recovery program helps disaster survivors re-establish a solid financial footing once short-term needs for shelter, food, clothing and medical treatment are addressed.

With offices in Kīhei and Lahaina, the team of certified coaches includes Maui residents who understand the unique needs of the communities impacted. Each coach guides clients through the complex application process for post-disaster federal relief and insurance claims.

Within the first 90 days, ReStore Maui HOPE has achieved the following:

Established partnerships with FEMA and the US Small Business Administration and its Veterans Business Outreach Center

Provided more than $125,000 in housing assistance to families in need of temporary housing in Maui County through a partnership with AirBnb.org

Opened more than 150 new cases for support specific to Maui’s financial recovery

Engaged 3,500 residents through community outreach and various free community disaster recovery events, including town halls, presentations and educational workshops

Collaborated with local organizations such as the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Hawaiʻi Community Lending, Hawaiian Community Assets and leaders in the faith-based community

“Operation HOPE is proud to be America’s first line of response for financial recovery after a disaster and want the people of Maui to know that we are here for the long haul,” said John Hope Bryant, founder, chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE.

HOPE’s Maui efforts will continue through 2024, its press release said.

For more information and assistance, disaster survivors are encouraged to contact Operation HOPE Inside Disaster or visit a HOPE Inside office. No appointment is necessary. All services are provided free of charge. They are available at the two locations below, Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SBA – Business Resource and Assistance Center, Maui Research & Technology Center, 590 Lipoa Parkway, Suite 202, in Kīhei

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Lahaina Civic Center, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway in Lahaina.

The Operation HOPE Inside disaster relief program was initially established in response to the 9/11 terrorist attack on New York City in 2001.