Maui Surf Forecast for December 03, 2023

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 10-15 10-15 10-15 West Facing 2-4 2-4 4-6 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 10:37 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 07:13 AM HST. Sunrise 6:47 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The new long-period northwest (320 degree) swell is filling in near the Hawaiian islands, with surf expected to reach High Surf Advisory levels along the north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. The swell is expected to peak Sunday and is running a little above guidance. This swell will be reinforced by a larger north-northwest (330 to 340 degree) swell late Monday into Tuesday with surf heights near High Surf Warning levels during its peak on Tuesday. This swell should slowly decline Tuesday night through rest of the week, while the swell direction veers more northerly.

Small background surf will continue along south facing shores throughout next week. Strengthening trades should bring an increase of choppy and rough surf along east facing shores Tuesday into middle of next week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.