Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 03, 2023

December 2, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
10-15
10-15
10-15 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 10:37 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 07:13 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The new long-period northwest (320 degree) swell is filling in near the Hawaiian islands, with surf expected to reach High Surf Advisory levels along the north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. The swell is expected to peak Sunday and is running a little above guidance. This swell will be reinforced by a larger north-northwest (330 to 340 degree) swell late Monday into Tuesday with surf heights near High Surf Warning levels during its peak on Tuesday. This swell should slowly decline Tuesday night through rest of the week, while the swell direction veers more northerly. 


Small background surf will continue along south facing shores throughout next week. Strengthening trades should bring an increase of choppy and rough surf along east facing shores Tuesday into middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
