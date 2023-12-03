Young Brothers names 5 female directors to its leadership team

In an industry traditionally characterized by its male-dominated landscape, Young Brothers is charting a new course by welcoming five new female directors to its leadership team. The following individuals assumed their roles this fall:

Lauren Imada now serves as the director of strategic initiatives and deputy general counsel.

now serves as the director of strategic initiatives and deputy general counsel. Ashlee Kishimoto joins the team as the director of finance.

joins the team as the director of finance. Shannon Lum is a new team member, serving as the director of human resources.

is a new team member, serving as the director of human resources. Megan Rycraft transitions to her new role as director of marine operations.

transitions to her new role as director of marine operations. Nalani Say builds on her decades of experience as Young Brothers’ new director of terminal operations.

Lauren Imada. (PC: Young Brothers)

In her new role as director of strategic Initiatives and deputy general counsel at Young Brothers, Lauren Imada plays a pivotal role in shaping and aligning strategies in legal, regulatory, government affairs, portfolio/project management, and risk management to support Young Brothers’ business strategy and strategic plan.

Lauren’s career includes serving as senior counsel at Kamehameha Schools, and counsel partner at Morihara Lau & Fong. She received her Juris Doctor from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and holds a bachelorʻs degree in Cultural Anthropology from the University of California at Santa Barbara. She also holds bar admissions in the State of Hawai‘i and the US District Court for the District of Hawai‘i.

Ashlee Kishimoto. (PC: Young Brothers)

As the newly appointed director of finance at Young Brothers, Ashlee Kishimoto plays a central role in overseeing the company’s financial operations, including monthly reporting, annual planning, strategy development and stakeholder communications. With prior roles at Hawaiian Airlines, including investor relations, corporate auditing and SEC reporting, she brings substantial financial expertise to steer Young Brothers toward sustainable growth.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kishimoto holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of San Francisco and is actively involved in the audit and finance committee of the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Shannon Lum. (PC: Young Brothers)

Shannon Lum joins Young Brothers as the new director of human resources, where she develops strategies and interventions for workforce planning, performance management, and talent development to drive the performance, productivity and profitability of Young Brothers. She previously served as the director of human resources at Hyatt Hotels and Resorts in Napa Valley and brings years of human resources experience in the hospitality and food and beverage industries.

Lum holds a masterʻs degree in Human Resource Management and a bachelorʻs degree in Travel Industry Management from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. She regularly gives back to her community, assisting with community clean-ups, food and donation drives and health awareness events.

Megan Rycraft. (PC: Young Brothers)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Megan Rycraft, a seasoned maritime industry veteran, manages crucial maritime functions including maintenance of tug assets, safe navigation of crew and assets, and environmental concerns as the director of marine operations. She draws on her extensive experience, including her previous role as director of HSQE at Young Brothers and Foss Hawai‘i, where she focused on safety, quality and environmental compliance.

Rycraft earned her bachelorʻs degree in Marine Transportation Operations from Maine Maritime Academy and a USCG Master of Vessels of Unlimited Tonnage upon Oceans license. In addition to her role at Young Brothers, Rycraft serves on the board of directors at Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response.

Nalani Say. (PC: Young Brothers)

As director of terminal operations at Young Brothers, Nalani Say oversees company-wide terminal and freight operations, maintenance, terminal systems and human capital decisions. With over a decade of experience at Young Brothers, Say, formerly the manager of booking, reservations and logistics, brings 22 years of experience in Hazardous Materials, CPR/AED and First Responder certifications, as well as various customer service and leadership training, including the Saltchuk Leadership Training.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“These five inspiring mana wāhine are breaking barriers, serving in critical operational and financial capacities that drive the success of our company and uphold our 123-year legacy,” says Jay Ana, president of Young Brothers. “They join dozens of women across our seven ports who work in various positions, from machine operators, diesel mechanics, business analysts and more, who are dedicated to ensuring we move what matters most for Hawai‘i safely, reliably and responsibly.”

With this new leadership team, Young Brothers reaffirms its commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment as a part of its ho‘ohiki to ‘ohana.