Time is winding down for homeowners and renters to apply for FEMA disaster assistance if they had damage or losses to their property from the August wildfires on Maui. Applicants may also seek approval for a disaster loan from the US Small Business Administration, a FEMA partner in Maui’s recovery.

For both federal agencies, the deadline to apply is Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

Disaster survivors are encouraged to file insurance claims for damage or losses to their primary homes, personal property and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance. Applicants are advised that they may apply for FEMA assistance while waiting to hear about insurance claims.

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid and FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The American Red Cross, another vital FEMA partner, is providing financial assistance, temporary housing in hotels and other services, including assisting survivors who may be ineligible for certain FEMA programs.

The Red Cross invites show impacted by the wildfires to schedule an appointment at RedCross.org/HIhelp, or speak to a Red Cross representative at a Disaster Recovery Center, or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program is designed to help you with basic, critical, disaster-related needs such as a safe, sanitary and accessible place to live. Assistance includes rental assistance, lodging expenses reimbursement, and home repair and replacement assistance.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Helpline operators are available from 1 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, and they speak many languages.

FEMA works closely with the US Small Business Administration, which provides low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Some applicants may be referred to the SBA to apply for a disaster loan. Homeowners may borrow up to $500,000 from SBA to repair or replace their primary residence. Homeowners and renters may borrow up to $100,000 to repair or replace personal property.

For SBA disaster assistance, you may apply online and download applications at https://www.sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires. Applicants may also receive information by calling SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or emailing [email protected].

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Completed applications may be mailed to US Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.