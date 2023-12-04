No tsunami expected after 5.1 Kīlauea earthquake on Hawaiʻi Island

Earthquake 12.4.23. PC: USGS

There is no tsunami expected following a 5.1 (4.9 preliminary) magnitude earthquake reported at around 5:54 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, in the Hilina Region of the Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi Island.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that there is no action required and no tsunami expected; however, some areas may have experienced shaking.

The USGS reports that nearby places to the earthquake includes:

Volcano, 8.5 mi NNW Hawaiian Paradise Park, 24 mi NE Hilo, 29.1 mi NNE Kailua-Kona, 56.3 mi WNW Honolulu, 220 mi NW

Within the first half-hour of the quake, there were 27 people who reported feeling the earthquake in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island, and 24 people who reported feeling the quake in Kailua Kona.



