Large northwest swell results in High Surf Warning for north shores of Maui

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for the north and west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Molokaʻi, and the north facing shores of Maui through 6 p.m.

A large northwest (330 degrees) building down the island chain this morning will peak today, then slowly ease through midweek, according to the NWS.

Surf will be in the 20-25 foot range along affected north facing shores.

The public can expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents. Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous. The public should stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts and postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until it subsides.

