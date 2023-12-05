Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 06, 2023

December 5, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES THROUGH 6 PM HST
TODAY, HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES FROM 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
18-22
15-20
12-16
12-16 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 04:54 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 11:19 PM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 03:00 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 09:36 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 05:03 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores is holding steady at low-end warning levels due to a large north- northwest (340 deg) swell. Recent nearshore buoy obs are starting to show a slight downtrend, and closer inspection of the higher than predicted significant wave heights reveals a decent portion of them are due to short-period wind waves. As such, have decided to let the High Surf Warning expire at 6 pm HST, at which time a High Surf Advisory will take its place for the same north and west facing shores through Wednesday afternoon. For the long range, guidance shows a medium-period north-northwest swell arriving Friday night through the weekend from a broad gale passing far north of the area later this week. Surf heights may reach advisory levels for north and west facing shores as this swell peaks Saturday. 


Surf along east facing shores will become rough and choppy through Wednesday due to the strong trades. A downward trend is anticipated through the second half of the week as the winds diminish. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high NNE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more NE and builds for the afternoon with sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This fades through the day (minimal surf for the afternoon).



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
