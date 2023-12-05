Maui Surf Forecast for December 06, 2023

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 18-22 15-20 12-16 12-16 West Facing 3-5 3-5 5-7 5-7 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 04:54 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 11:19 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 03:00 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 09:36 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 05:03 PM HST. Sunrise 6:49 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores is holding steady at low-end warning levels due to a large north- northwest (340 deg) swell. Recent nearshore buoy obs are starting to show a slight downtrend, and closer inspection of the higher than predicted significant wave heights reveals a decent portion of them are due to short-period wind waves. As such, have decided to let the High Surf Warning expire at 6 pm HST, at which time a High Surf Advisory will take its place for the same north and west facing shores through Wednesday afternoon. For the long range, guidance shows a medium-period north-northwest swell arriving Friday night through the weekend from a broad gale passing far north of the area later this week. Surf heights may reach advisory levels for north and west facing shores as this swell peaks Saturday.

Surf along east facing shores will become rough and choppy through Wednesday due to the strong trades. A downward trend is anticipated through the second half of the week as the winds diminish.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more NE and builds for the afternoon with sets up to head high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This fades through the day (minimal surf for the afternoon).

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.