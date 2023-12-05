Mayor Bissen’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings resume

December 5, 2023, 10:14 AM HST
* Updated December 5, 10:27 AM
Kula Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting (Nov. 16, 2023). PC: County of Maui.

Mayor Richard Bissen’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings resume this week at 6 p.m. in Kula on Tuesday (tonight) and at 5:30 p.m. in Lahaina on Wednesday after being canceled last week due to the kona low weather system. 

Started in November, the weekly disaster recovery community update meetings will continue indefinitely.  

Tuesday’s 6 p.m. Kula meeting is located at Kula Elementary School, and Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. Lahaina meeting is at Lahaina Civic Center. 

Facilitated by the mayor, representatives from county, state and federal agencies provide weekly updates that cover progress, schedule and frequently asked community questions as debris cleanup moves along. 

For more information on the meetings, visit www.mauirecovers.org.

