MEO needs bus drivers in East Maui

MEO driver Tuks Medeiros demonstrates the wheelchair lift on the new eight-passenger bus for East Maui residents at a blessing in July. MEO has two driver positions in Hāna.

East Maui drivers are needed by Maui Economic Opportunity to operate buses taking residents around the community and to Central Maui for jobs, shopping, health appointments and other events.

A full-time and a part-time Human Services driver positions are open with MEO looking to fill them as soon as possible with an East Maui resident. Both positions do not require commercial drivers’ licenses, but safe driving records are a must.

Drivers also need to have a heart for residents of the community. Kupuna make up a large number of riders and often require a hand with carry-ons and entering/departing the bus. Transporting youth to sports and other activities, often to other parts of the island, are another mainstay on the schedule.

Both positions pay $23 an hour with benefits, including health insurance, 401(k) with contributions from MEO after vesting, vacation and sick leave.

To apply for the job, go to the MEO website at www.meoinc.org, click on “Careers” and “Employment Application Form” or https://form.jotform.com/211886975983175. For more information, call 808-243-4310.