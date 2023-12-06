Maui News

No tsunami after 4.4 Kīlauea earthquake on Hawaiʻi Island

December 6, 2023, 5:41 PM HST
Hawaiʻi earthquake (Dec. 6, 2023) PC: USGS

There is no tsunami following a 4.4 (4.2 preliminary) magnitude earthquake reported at 5:17 p.m. in the Summit Region of the Kīlauea Volcano on Hawaiʻi Island.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an information statement saying that no tsunami is expected, but some areas may have experienced shaking.

This comes two days after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake reported at 5:54 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, in the Hilina Region of the Kīlauea Volcano. 

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that Monday’s earthquake and magnitude-3 aftershock were related to “shallow movement on the pali system of Kīlauea volcano’s south flank and is not directly related to volcanic activity.”

Further information on today’s earthquake will be posted as it becomes available.

