Rep. Jill Tokuda to hold district-wide Telephone Town Hall, Dec. 13

December 6, 2023, 10:00 AM HST
Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02). PC: Wendy Osher (8.30.23)

US Representative Jill Tokuda (HI-02) will hold a district-wide telephone town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. 

Rep. Tokuda will provide a 2023 wrap up, cover her work and priorities, provide a legislative update, and take questions from participants.

Those who are interested in joining are encouraged to RSVP to be added to the event call list to receive a call when the event starts.  If participants do not receive a call, they can call directly to the event by dialing 833-946-1568.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit the events section on Rep. Tokuda’s website at tokuda.house.gov or call 808-746-6220.

