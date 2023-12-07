DACH gifts surfboards to Lahainaluna and Maui Prep surf teams

Hawaiʻi pro surfers Carissa Moore and Ezekiel Lau presented the surfboards to the coaches and members as part of DACHʻs Luna Strong campaign. Photo courtesy: Central Pacific Bank

The Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaiʻi announced the donation of surfboards to the 22 Lahainaluna High School and Maui Preparatory Academy surf team members and coaches who lost their homes and belongings in the August fire that destroyed Lahaina Town.

The surfboards were presented to the students and coaches on Dec. 6 at Lahainaluna’s Sue D. Cooley Stadium.

Donating and presenting the surfboards were five-time World Surf League Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist, Carissa Moore and longtime WSL tour competitor, Ezekiel Lau, both from Oʻahu.



















“The Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaiʻi is pleased to spearhead the surfboard donations as part of its Luna Strong campaign and is grateful or the generous donations by two of Hawaiʻi’s top surfers,” said DACH president Keith Amemiya.

“Carissa and Zeke join the list of local sports luminaries who’ve already supported the Luna Strong campaign, including the Philadelphia Eagles’ Quarterback Marcus Mariota, Toronto Raptors General Manager, Bobby Webster, NBC Sports’ Mark Rolfing (PGA golf), and former Major Leaguer Shane Victorino,” said Amemiya.

Carissa Moore is a Central Pacific Bank ambassador and she visited the CPB Lahaina Branch to talk with employees and sign autographs as part of the visit.