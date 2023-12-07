Flags lowered in Hawaiʻi for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Pearl Harbor remembrance (File 2022) courtesy Office of Governor Josh Green.

Flags are being lowered in Hawaiʻi in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

“This is a day for all of the world, but especially Hawaiʻi, to solemnly honor the sacrifices of so many service members and civilians who lost their lives during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack that changed the course of world history,” said Governor Green. “We are grateful for the peace that has since reigned between the US and Japan, and for the especially close ties forged between Japan and Hawaiʻi.”

President Joe Biden’s proclamation can be found here.