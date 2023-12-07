Maui Surf Forecast for December 08, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Current NNW swell fades as an overlapping small medium- period N swell filled in today in maintenance of elevated surf. A new moderate medium-period northwest swell will boost N and W facing shores as it builds in Friday afternoon into the weekend potentially reaching the High Surf Advisory threshold as it peaks late Friday into Saturday.
Surf along E shores will be rough and choppy into this evening, especially over the eastern half of the state, due to stronger winds there. A downward trend is then expected late tonight through the remainder of the weak as winds diminish. Small surf will continue along south facing shores with only small background swell energy in the forecast.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
