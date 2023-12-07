Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 08, 2023

December 7, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 05:18 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 12:28 AM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 05:51 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 10:43 AM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 05:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Current NNW swell fades as an overlapping small medium- period N swell filled in today in maintenance of elevated surf. A new moderate medium-period northwest swell will boost N and W facing shores as it builds in Friday afternoon into the weekend potentially reaching the High Surf Advisory threshold as it peaks late Friday into Saturday. 


Surf along E shores will be rough and choppy into this evening, especially over the eastern half of the state, due to stronger winds there. A downward trend is then expected late tonight through the remainder of the weak as winds diminish. Small surf will continue along south facing shores with only small background swell energy in the forecast. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
