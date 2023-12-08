Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center hiring Maui-based Teaching Artists

PC: Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center

Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center is seeking experienced Teaching Artists to support a wide range of arts programs for youth and adults; including arts outreach serving keiki and families in Lahaina.

Hui Teaching Artists engage and encourage students of all ages to explore the beautiful world of creating art through varied media, including through native Hawaiian art forms.

Applicants must:

Have arts experience.

Be able to guide students in creating unique and high-quality art projects that allow students to learn art techniques and use their imaginations creatively.

Have problem solving skills and the ability to manage different age ranges, and classroom behaviors to help keep programs running smoothly.

Be dependable with strong communication skills.

Have the ability to teach in programs at the Hui in Makawao, as well as in outreach programs across Maui County.

Part time and seasonal positions are available.

To apply for this position, send a resume and sample art projects to: Keri Meyer, Hui No‘eau Programs Manager, [email protected]

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center is a nonprofit, non-degree granting, community based visual arts education organization offering open access to quality arts instruction by teaching artists. The Hui provides an array of programs that support lifelong learning in the arts including art workshops and classes for all ages, lectures, exhibitions, art events, historical house tours, and educational outreach programs with schools and community partner organizations.