Dr. Kanoe Nāone named CEO of Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi

Dr. Kanoe Nāone (PC: Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi)

Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi has selected Dr. Kanoe Nāone, as its new chief executive officer, effective Jan. 8. She brings over 20 years of experience leading nonprofit and educational organizations.

Nāone served as CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley in Southern California from 2017 to 2022 before launching her own company, Lāʻau Inc.

From 2007 to 2017, she was the CEO of the Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture, where she provided vision and oversight for the statewide organization’s mission to improve the quality of life for Native Hawaiians through community partnerships that provide educational opportunities and promote self-sufficiency.

“With her deep roots in Hawaiʻi, extensive nonprofit experience, and a passion for our keiki, Kanoe is the perfect fit to lead the Girl Scouts into its next phase,” said Lori Teranishi, chair of the board of the Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi. “Under her leadership, I am confident we will have an even greater impact inspiring and engaging our next generation of girls in the areas of STEM, community-building, and other development experiences.”

Nāone holds a doctorate from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, where she also earned a masterʻs and bachelorʻs degree in Political Science. She has an extensive background in policy work locally and nationally and has conducted presentations on early education, culture-based learning, workforce and economic development, and organizational leadership.

Nāone has received numerous leadership awards, including the AIM for Excellence Awards from the Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Foundation, Alliance for Strong Families and Communities Commitment Award for Advancing Equity, Cades Shutte Non-Profit Leadership Award, and Bank of Hawai‘iʻs Native Hawaiian Non-Profit Leadership Award.

“I am excited to be a part of an organization with a longstanding history of serving girls in Hawaiʻi. I can’t wait to get to know the staff, troop leaders, girls, and many volunteers who make the Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i exceptional,” said Nāone.