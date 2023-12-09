Lahaina man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash on Honoapiʻilani Highway

A 35-year Lahaina man was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries he suffered in a collision on the Honoapiʻilani Highway on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 4:11 p.m. on Dec. 8, on the highway, about .7 miles north of Kai Malina Parkway in Lahaina.

Police say the man was operating a red and black 2002 Honda CRF450R off-road motorcycle and was traveling south on the highway when he collided into the rear of a red and black 2004 Honda CRF250X off-road motorcycle, which was being operated by a 14-year-old Lahaina boy.

As a result of this collision, both motorcycle operators were ejected onto the roadway, causing the 35-year-old man to slide forward and under the rear of a white 2021 Nissan Rogue SUV, which was stopped at a red traffic light facing south.

The man suffered critical life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The 14-year-old was treated and released on the scene by medic personnel. The operator of the Rogue, a 62-year-old woman from Oregon, was not injured.

A preliminary investigation reveals that at the time of the collision the 35-year-old man was not wearing a helmet; the 14-year-old was wearing a helmet; and the operator of the Rogue was wearing a seatbelt. Police say the vehicle’s airbags did not deploy.

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol is pending as the investigation is ongoing.

