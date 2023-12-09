Maui Surf Forecast for December 10, 2023

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 10-14 9-13 8-12 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:02 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 01:30 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 07:35 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 11:49 AM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate size, medium period northwest swell peaked earlier this morning. This resulted in double overhead to slightly higher surf heights under light trades along many smaller island north and west- facing shorelines today. The swell will gradually veer more north as it gradually falls through Sunday night. A captured fetch along the southern periphery of a small gale low paralleling 40N northwest of the region early Sunday will create and push a larger, medium period north swell into the local waters Tuesday and Wednesday. This may lift advisory surf heights to near warning levels along better exposed northern shores late Tuesday into Wednesday. This swell, in tandem with stronger trades, will likely prompt an all-water SCA Tuesday night and Wednesday. Strengthened mid-week trades will result in more elevated short period chop along eastern exposures.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.