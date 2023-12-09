Maui News
Night work on a section of Puʻunēnē Ave. scheduled 10 p.m. Dec. 9 to 5 a.m. Dec. 10
The Department of Water Supply reports a water service outage and road closure on Puʻunēnē Ave. scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 p.m. to Sunday, Dec. 10 at 5 a.m. The section of Puʻunēnē Ave. between W. Kaʻahumanu Ave. to E. Kamehameha Ave. will be closed in both directions.
