Night work on a section of Puʻunēnē Ave. scheduled 10 p.m. Dec. 9 to 5 a.m. Dec. 10

The Department of Water Supply reports a water service outage and road closure on Puʻunēnē Ave. scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 p.m. to Sunday, Dec. 10 at 5 a.m. The section of Puʻunēnē Ave. between W. Kaʻahumanu Ave. to E. Kamehameha Ave. will be closed in both directions.

ADVERTISEMENT