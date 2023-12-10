Luxury fashion brand Saint Laurent launches first Maui store inside The Shops at Wailea

The new Saint Laurent store inside The Shops at Wailea spans 3,594 square feet and will showcase the latest collections of the season. Courtesy Photo.

The shops at Wailea hosted the grand opening of the first-ever Saint Laurent store on Maui on Nov 30., marking a milestone for Maui’s fashion and luxury retail landscape.

Nestled within the The Shops at Wailea, the new Saint Laurent store will showcase the latest collections of the season. Spanning 3,594 square feet, the store will immerse visitors in the world of Saint Laurent, renowned for its timeless elegance and cutting-edge designs.

“We are excited to have Saint Laurent join the array of luxury retailers at The Shops at Wailea,” said Rosalind Schurgin, CEO of The Festival Companies and the management and leasing company for The Shops at Wailea.

The internationally acclaimed luxury fashion brand, led by creative director Anthony Vaccarello, will offer Maui’s fashion enthusiasts a curated selection of opulent fall and winter ’23 collections, including footwear, iconic handbags and sophisticated ready-to-wear pieces for men and women.

Saint Laurent is located on the Upper Mountain level at The Shops at Wailea adjacent to Prada. The store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit: www.theshopsatwailea.com.