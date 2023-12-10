Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 11, 2023

December 10, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:30 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:04 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:22 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A 340-350 degree north-northwest swell of around 5 feet at 12 seconds will gradually shift more northerly (350-360 degrees) through the evening and will slowly decline through Monday night. Long-period forerunners from the next northwest swell will arrive early Tuesday, and the swell will peak at 9 to 10 feet Tuesday night and Wednesday. While the resulting surf will easily exceed High Surf Advisory levels on north and west facing shores, the peak of the swell will coincide with fresh to near gale northeasterly winds, leading to rough conditions. On Thursday, the swell will shift out of the north-northwest and may be briefly reinforced, keeping surf elevated around the advisory level. The northerly swell is expected to decline late Friday into the weekend. 


Small short-period wind waves and small wrapping northerly swell will produce moderate east shore surf into Monday, followed by a rise to around the advisory level Tuesday and Wednesday as strengthening northeasterly trade winds produce large wind waves. Above average east shore surf and rough conditions can be expected Thursday and Friday due to fresh to near gale trade winds and additional wrapping northerly swell. A small pulse of south-southwest swell will fade on Monday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
