The Salvation Army’s “Magical Maui Christmas” event brought holiday joy to over 2,000 Maui wildfire survivors 



























In the spirit of hope and community resilience, The Salvation Army’s “Magical Maui Christmas” event brought warmth and love to over 2,000 Maui wildfire survivors. The event took place at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Dec. 9, 2023, with the goal of creating a memorable Christmas experience for survivor families to uplift their spirits and bring some much-needed holiday joy.

The Salvation Army, in collaboration with The Spirit of Liberty Foundation brought Santa and Mrs. Claus to create a magical atmosphere for families and keiki to enjoy holiday surprises and goodwill. Additionally, all participating families received a Magical Maui Christmas artificial tree, ornaments, lights, stockings, holiday decorations, and of course an array of gifts and toys for children aged 0-15 years old.

This event ran from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the help of Christmas elves that guided their assigned families through the spectacular event and distribution stations, including the toy and joy factory, Santa’s photo station, and the sweet treat station.

Governor Josh Green and First Lady Jaime Green also stopped by to share in the festivities for local families. “We are thankful for the many hands who have worked to put together this amazing event to lift the spirits of families who experienced such devasting loss due to the wildfires”, shared First Lady Jaime Green. “It’s a much-needed chance for some holiday healing to occur and it won’t be the end of the healing either. It’s just the beginning and we are pleased to be here to be a part of it”, added Governor Josh Green.

“Many families are still displaced and living in temporary housing accommodations. Our hope for this event is that families would use all of the classic Christmas furnishings we provided to decorate their hotel rooms or temporary housing accommodations and make their space feel a little more like home for the holidays,” said Captain Steven Howard, The Salvation Army Kahului Corps Officer and Maui County Coordinator. “This small gesture expresses our love and commitment to walk alongside families while bringing comfort and joy during this time of uncertainty, and we hope it helps to foster a sense of warmth for the holidays and hope for the future,” said Major Troy Trimmer, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division.

“We are grateful for the partnership with Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and for donations from Domino’s Pizza, Envision Entertainment, HonBlue, Pepsi Beverages Company of Maui, SoHa Living and Village Sound, that helped to make this event special for our Maui community,” shared Charmaine Hauanio-Kuewa, Divisional Director of Development for The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division.

Through this event, The Salvation Army, with the help of hundreds of local volunteers, brought smiles and excitement to Maui wildfire survivors, serving as a testament to the love and care shared by the Maui community. It showcased the strength and resilience of Maui in the face of adversity, while instilling hope and joy in the hearts of survivor families.