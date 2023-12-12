Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa launches as a reimagined dining concept at Grand Wailea











Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, announces the debut of its reimagined signature dining concept, Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa, as part of the revitalization of five food and beverage venues to date.

Fittingly named after the Hawaiʻi state fish, Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa opens to the public with a fully redesigned space and menu, featuring seafood, innovative cocktails, and an artfully curated wine list.

“We’re thrilled to invite guests to experience the new look and feel of Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa, as well as innovative dishes from our talented Executive Chef Ryan Urig,” said Managing Director JP Oliver, Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort. “As our resort’s flagship dining venue, Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa embodies our focus on the harmony between nature, culture and contemporary luxury, which makes it perfect for Grand Wailea’s next era.”

“Pairing classic Hawaiian charm with vintage Beaux-Arts style, the new Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa reflects the beauty of the island with eclectic touches,” according to the announcement.

Recreated by Tihany Design, the studio leading Grand Wailea’s revitalized spaces to date, the immersive restaurant and lounge features an eye-catching circular aquarium that doubles as the bar top.

The essence of the region’s majestic waters is captured through three new art installations, adding a layer of depth to the dining room, while a rich palette of vivid hues evokes the Maui sunset, complementing textured materials like bamboo, wicker and metal mesh, which blend traditional fishing elements with luxurious touches to create a refined bar setting.

“Reimagining an iconic dining venue like Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa is never an easy feat, which is why we were meticulous in our approach to every detail, from the decor, table settings and wine vessels, to each and every item on our menu,” said Ryan Urig, executive chef, Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort. “We’re incredibly excited to unveil the new Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa, and look forward to working with sustainable partners like Tropic Fish Maui’s Hawaiʻi Pelagic fisheries and Petrossian caviar as part of our ongoing sustainability program.”

Featured menu items at Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa include bone-in shitome, plated with beluga lentils and shiso curry chermoula, halibut cheek with kabocha squash and coconut mint chutney, and elevated à la carte bites such as half-shell oysters adorned with custom caviar and succulent razor clams.

Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa offers a tailored guest experience with signature services, such as a customizable “seacuterie” offering with a variety of vegetables, housemade seasonal jams, grilled bread, and local butter with Maui sea salt. Behind the expansive display case, an oyster sommelier provides recommendations, and orders of prawns are served tableside on hot lava rock.

The new concept is the next installment of ownership group Blackstone’s investment in the multi-phased revitalization of Grand Wailea’s food and beverage offerings, including Botero Lounge, coastal Italian concept Olivine, ocean-view brunch destination ʻIkena, and artisanal café-market Loulu, with additional venues slated to debut in 2025.

Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa is available for dinner from 5-9 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome; however, reservations are encouraged and can be made at https://www.grandwailea.com/dine/humuhumunukunukuapuaa.