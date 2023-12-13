Hawaiian Home Lands nonprofit awarded Office of Hawaiian Affairs Kakoʻo Grant

The Homestead Community Development Corporation nonprofit received a funding award from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Kakoʻo Community Grant Program. HCDC is the nonprofit arm of several Homestead Beneficiary Associations, including the Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations.

“It’s always rewarding to receive beneficiary trust funds from OHA that supports our work with Homestead Beneficiary Associations on Hawaiian Home Lands,” said Kara Chow, HCDC Corporate Compliance Deputy Director. “We mahalo the entire OHA team at every stage of the funding process, as well as the guidance of our board of directors in all of our homestead nonprofit work. The OHA Kako’o grant is an important source of resources for large and small nonprofits, to create stronger and stronger sustainability models.”

HCDC serves Homestead Associations as a 501c3 designated homestead nonprofit to individual homestead projects, and to statewide projects serving all associations.

The Kakoʻo grant from OHA will support HCDC in establishing a regular Annual Report to homestead associations on financial standing, as well as activities accomplished during any given fiscal year. The grant will also establish a Project Profile publication to track and describe projects HCDC has developed including affordable housing and community facility projects.

“One of our priorities of our HCDC governing board that represents five Mokupuni regions of Hawaiian Home Lands statewide, is information sharing across regions,” said Jordyn Danner, HCDC Programs Deputy Director. “If HCDC is building a community center in one homestead region with a homestead association, we know that once it’s been built, sharing the experience with other homestead regions helps everyone.”