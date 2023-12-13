King’s Maui and Convoy of Hope invites community to Day and Night of Hope

In the spirit of resilience and community, residents impacted by the Maui wildfires are invited to Day of Hope on Dec. 16 at the Lahaina Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Additionally, on Dec. 17, the broader community is welcomed to Night of Hope at King’s Maui starting at 6 p.m.

Registration for Day of Hope opens Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center. The event will be emceed by local comedians Da Braddahs and offers a range of resources and activities including free hot meals, groceries, baby supplies, entertainment, photos with Santa and more.

Registration for Night of Hope opens Sunday at 5 p.m. at King’s Maui with the main program starting at 6 p.m. This fun filled night will include distribution of household items and groceries, worship, an encouraging word from Senior Pastor Josh Marocco and prize giveaways.

Pre-registration for resources and prizes is also available online at kingscathedral.com

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD